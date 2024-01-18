Kim Kardashian's daughter North West unveils dramatic teeth transformation after Kanye's $850k titanium dentures – photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, showed off a dramatically different look to her teeth on Wednesday – the same day her dad unveiled his $850,000 titanium dentures.

The 10-year-old featured in two videos posted on the joint TikTok account she shares with her mom, and as soon as North smiled for the camera, she unveiled a sparkling grill adorning her pearly white teeth.

In the montage of pictures – which Kim captioned, "The things, my daughter makes on my phone ha ha" – North can be seen posing with some friends before the next slide shows a close-up of her dental jewelry.

© TikTok North West showed off her jewel-encrusted grill on TikTok

In the image, North pulls her lips apart to reveal eight, jewel-encrusted covers placed over her teeth. Another video that appeared to have been filmed around the holidays also showed North sporting her grill.

Of course, North's teeth transformation isn't permanent as the grill is removable, and in her latest TikTok video, she isn't wearing them.

Her dad, however, appears to have opted for a permanent transformation to his teeth as he shared a photo on Wednesday of his titanium dentures.

© TikTok North West appears to be the latest family member to get a set of grillz

Taking to his Instagram Story, the 46-year-old posted a close-up of his mouth, unveiling the bright silver blocks that have replaced his teeth.

Seemingly taking his inspiration from a James Bond villain, Kanye shared another image of the fictional assassin, Jaws, who was known for the set of stainless-steel teeth in his mouth.

© Instagram Kanye West has had titanium dentures fitted worth a reported $850k

"Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process," his dentist, Dr Thomas Connelly, told DailyMail.com.

"His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!" he added.

Kanye and North are not the only members of the family to opt for teeth makeovers – Kim is also a fan of a grill.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian is also a fan of dental jewelry

In 2019, the mom-of-four showed off the accessory on her lower teeth, and in 2021 she posted a photo of her "new opal birthstone grill".

Even the former couple's son, Saint, eight, has sported the dental accessory, wearing what appeared to be a gold grill featuring the Louis Vuitton logo on his front teeth in June 2023.

© Instagram Saint West sported a mini LV logo grill

Alongside North and Saint, Kim and Kanye are also parents to son Psalm, four, and daughter, Chicago, six. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Recently, Kim opened up about how she navigates difficult questions her children ask her following her split from their dad.

She told GQ: "Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

© Instagram Kim shares four children with Kanye

The Skims founder continued: "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.