16 brunette celebrities rocking chocolate brown hair this season: From Amal Clooney to Victoria Beckham

Best brunette hair: Amal Clooney, Victoria Beckham & more perfect style inspo
Think Rihanna's cherry-cola chop to Kendall Jenner's deep mahogany tresses

Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Amal Clooney
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
In an era where copper hair has never been cooler, there are several stars staying true to their roots and embracing their natural locks. 

Princess Kate, arguably the world's most talked about brunette, has long stayed true to her deep, walnut-hued hair. Over in Hollywood, Amal Clooney's glossy brunette mane and Salma Hayek's dark locks have been having a moment on the red carpet. On the model circuit, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have all proven that jet brunette is the colour of the season. Sorry blondes, maybe you don't have more fun after all?

The new year is a time to usher in new beginnings, so whether you're looking for an excuse to dip over to the dark side, or simply need some hair inspiration to show your stylist, keep reading to discover the celebrity brunette babes rocking chocolate brown shades this season.

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney attends the screening of "Money Monster" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.

Hollywood style muse Amal Clooney's naturally thick, tumbling waves have long been her greatest accessory. The human rights barrister has always boasted deep, cocoa-hued hair, which she occasionally adds honeyed balayage to.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

There's rarely a moment where Salma Hayek's glossy, dark brunette hair doesn't look perfectly preened. Salma has long been an advocate of natural beauty, and in recent years, has even started to embrace her greys - both on and off the red carpet. 

"Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it” she wrote in an Instagram post, concluding with, "Don’t wear your glasses on your hair!!! Bring on the wisdom."

Zendaya

Zendaya wearing an animal print jacket sweeping her hair from her face

Spiderman star Zendaya has rocked everything from a platinum pixie cut to waist length cornrows through the years. 

While we love seeing the star experiment with her hair, we think her natural, curly, caramel brown tresses are just as beautiful.

Selena Gomez

Selena on the red carpet© Getty

Selena Gomez often wears her deep brunette locks swept into a slick bun or coiled into perfect Hollywood curls.

Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz makeup

She may have been platinum blonde for her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, but Nicola Peltz joined the dark side shortly after becoming a wife.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham walks out in a sleek all-black outfit in Paris© Pierre Suu

From her famous jagged razor cut to her coiled blonde hair extensions, Victoria Beckham has been through many a hair phase since she emerged on the scene as a Spice Girl in the nineties.

 These days, VB's hair is a sleek, sun-kissed brown to serve her sophisticated sartorial prowess.

Rihanna

rihanna in sage green dress at fashion awards london© Getty

While we all remember her 'Only Girl in the World' cherry red era, RiRi's stayed true to her cola-brown hair for years now.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman walks the red carpet ahead of the 'The Favourite' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Olivia Colman may have momentarily switched her espresso-hued pixie cut for a platinum blonde one, but her short brunette hair has long been her signature look.

Lily James

Lily James for the Fashion Awards 2023© Valeria Ferriera

Actress Lily James has rocked a beautiful brunette bob for years, often beguiling on the red carpet as she sweeps it into old Hollywood waves and elevates her complexion with a timeless red lip. 

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Hollywood icon Julia Roberts' bouncy, bouffant brunette hair couldn't be more effortless. Ever since she stepped onto the scene as a vivacious redhead in Pretty Women, Julia has experimented with several hairstyles over the years, though her natural shade is a butterscotch brunette.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell poses with the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actress for "Bones And All" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy© Getty

Canadian actress Taylor Russell's chic, polished and sleek hair is naturally a deep, dark leather brown hue.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, 2007© George Pimentel

Angelina Jolie's signature look is synonymous with her instantly recognisable brunette locks. Over the years, she's added in soft blonde and light brown shades to draw attention to her siren-like features.

Anne Hathaway

US actress Anne Hathaway arrives for The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library in New York City on September 28, 2023. The Albies is the Clooney Foundation for Justice's annual event honoring courageous defenders of justice. The event is named in honor of Justice Albie Sachs, who is revered for his heroic commitment to ending apartheid, and will be hosted by Amal and George Clooney, co-founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, and Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)© ANGELA WEISS

It's hard to imagine Anne Hathaway without her tumbling, sleek, mahogany locks. Aside from her heart-wrenching portrayal of Fantine in Les Mis, of course.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber rocked a wavy side bob at the Baby2Baby Gala © Getty

It girl Hailey Bieber is a full-blown brunette after growing out her baby blonde highlights. Matriarch of the 'clean girl' aesthetic, it only makes sense that Hailey's dewy, donut-glazed skin is paired with her naturally beautiful sandy brown hair.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner© Emma McIntyre

The Kardashians love to experiment with their hairstyles, but ultimately, they all return to their naturally dark brunette hair in the end. Kendall Jenner's latest look saw the model getting 'golden hour' highlights to accentuate her deep chocolate tresses.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid with tight winged eyeliner © Getty

Model Bella Hadid's timeless brunette locks are the result of her hair stylist Jenna Perry's work. The hair expert formerly told Vogue: "I used R+Color in shade Autumn. It’s a classic Bella brunette look."

