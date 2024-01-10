16 brunette celebrities rocking chocolate brown hair this season: From Amal Clooney to Victoria Beckham

In an era where copper hair has never been cooler, there are several stars staying true to their roots and embracing their natural locks.

Princess Kate, arguably the world's most talked about brunette, has long stayed true to her deep, walnut-hued hair. Over in Hollywood, Amal Clooney's glossy brunette mane and Salma Hayek's dark locks have been having a moment on the red carpet. On the model circuit, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have all proven that jet brunette is the colour of the season. Sorry blondes, maybe you don't have more fun after all?

The new year is a time to usher in new beginnings, so whether you're looking for an excuse to dip over to the dark side, or simply need some hair inspiration to show your stylist, keep reading to discover the celebrity brunette babes rocking chocolate brown shades this season.

Amal Clooney Hollywood style muse Amal Clooney's naturally thick, tumbling waves have long been her greatest accessory. The human rights barrister has always boasted deep, cocoa-hued hair, which she occasionally adds honeyed balayage to.



Salma Hayek © Getty There's rarely a moment where Salma Hayek's glossy, dark brunette hair doesn't look perfectly preened. Salma has long been an advocate of natural beauty, and in recent years, has even started to embrace her greys - both on and off the red carpet. "Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it” she wrote in an Instagram post, concluding with, "Don’t wear your glasses on your hair!!! Bring on the wisdom."

Zendaya Spiderman star Zendaya has rocked everything from a platinum pixie cut to waist length cornrows through the years. While we love seeing the star experiment with her hair, we think her natural, curly, caramel brown tresses are just as beautiful. MORE: 'The Rachel' is trending thanks to Zendaya - here's why the iconic haircut has stood the test of time

Selena Gomez © Getty Selena Gomez often wears her deep brunette locks swept into a slick bun or coiled into perfect Hollywood curls.



Nicola Peltz She may have been platinum blonde for her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, but Nicola Peltz joined the dark side shortly after becoming a wife.



Victoria Beckham © Pierre Suu From her famous jagged razor cut to her coiled blonde hair extensions, Victoria Beckham has been through many a hair phase since she emerged on the scene as a Spice Girl in the nineties. These days, VB's hair is a sleek, sun-kissed brown to serve her sophisticated sartorial prowess.



Rihanna © Getty While we all remember her 'Only Girl in the World' cherry red era, RiRi's stayed true to her cola-brown hair for years now.



Olivia Colman © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Olivia Colman may have momentarily switched her espresso-hued pixie cut for a platinum blonde one, but her short brunette hair has long been her signature look.



Lily James © Valeria Ferriera Actress Lily James has rocked a beautiful brunette bob for years, often beguiling on the red carpet as she sweeps it into old Hollywood waves and elevates her complexion with a timeless red lip.





Julia Roberts © Getty Images Hollywood icon Julia Roberts' bouncy, bouffant brunette hair couldn't be more effortless. Ever since she stepped onto the scene as a vivacious redhead in Pretty Women, Julia has experimented with several hairstyles over the years, though her natural shade is a butterscotch brunette.



Taylor Russell © Getty Canadian actress Taylor Russell's chic, polished and sleek hair is naturally a deep, dark leather brown hue.



Angelina Jolie © George Pimentel Angelina Jolie's signature look is synonymous with her instantly recognisable brunette locks. Over the years, she's added in soft blonde and light brown shades to draw attention to her siren-like features.



Anne Hathaway © ANGELA WEISS It's hard to imagine Anne Hathaway without her tumbling, sleek, mahogany locks. Aside from her heart-wrenching portrayal of Fantine in Les Mis, of course.



Hailey Bieber © Getty It girl Hailey Bieber is a full-blown brunette after growing out her baby blonde highlights. Matriarch of the 'clean girl' aesthetic, it only makes sense that Hailey's dewy, donut-glazed skin is paired with her naturally beautiful sandy brown hair.



Kendall Jenner © Emma McIntyre The Kardashians love to experiment with their hairstyles, but ultimately, they all return to their naturally dark brunette hair in the end. Kendall Jenner's latest look saw the model getting 'golden hour' highlights to accentuate her deep chocolate tresses.

