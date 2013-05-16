Kate Middleton's 'Chelsea blowdry' loses out to 'The Rachel'

Kate Middleton is famous for her gorgeous glossy, tumbling tresses which regularly top best hair polls around the world. But according to her hairdresser Richard Ward, the hairstyle isn't quite as influential as 'The Rachel'.



'The Rachel' is the layered bob made famous in the mid-nineties by beautiful actress Jennifer Aniston when she played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom Friends.



Twenty years after she debuted the style, star snipper Richard declared it the most iconic cut ever. "I really don't remember another time in my whole career where people have come in and asked for a haircut as many times," he said. "Not even people wanting Kate Middleton."





The bouncy, layered mid-length hairstyle sparked millions of imitations with women all over the world walking into hairdressers and requesting 'The Rachel'.



Despite being beaten by Jennifer in the hair stakes, the Duchess of Cambridge has been voted the most influential woman on the beauty regimes of women in the UK.



Thirty per cent of those asked, in a survey conducted by feelunique.com, 30 per cent of women admitted to copying the royal.





The expectant Duchess beat Cara Delevingne, who is famous for her thick eyebrows, and Victoria Beckham to be crowned the most influential person when it comes to women buying make-up and beauty products.



Kate Moss came in at second place with 15 per cent.



Siobhan McDermott, general manager of feelunique.com said: "We have seen first-hand the 'Kate Effect' on sales of beauty products. For example, two years ago blonde shades were more than twice as popular as brown tones."