Thick hair vs thin hair: how to manage both

When it comes to hair, most of us want what we can't have. Those with thick hair wish they had easy-to-style thinner locks, while those with thin hair often want the fuller look they see on others. However, both styles bring their own problems whether it's thin hair making it impossible for a ponytail to stay in place or thicker locks requiring a lot of product in order to stay in good condition.

We take a look at the main problems and how to solve them, thanks to a new infographic from CoolBlades.co.uk.

One of the biggest problems those with thick hair face is the amount of time it takes to dry. For some beauty addicts, leaving their hair to dry can take several hours, even sometimes an entire day. Even blow-drying takes up a solid chunk of your morning routine, which can be frustrating if you'e in a rush. Styling is also a problem as often combs, elastic bands and hair pins are too weak to keep the hair in place. Meanwhile, thin hair brings problems of its own - certain updos such as ponytails often need redoing throughout the day, and hair often falls flat a few hours after styling, even if you've used curling tongs.

No matter how thick or thin your hair is, there are some simple tricks that can help you to solve any styling issues you may face. Those with thick hair should opt for longer, layered styles that add movement but also reduce volume - make sure to invest in extra-hold clips and elastics to keep your tresses in place. Meanwhile, those with thin hair looking for volume should try using a salt spray before blow-drying, and adding volume by blow-drying hair upside down. If you don't have time to wash and dry your hair, dry shampoo is a secret weapon for achieving volume almost instantly.

No matter what your hair type, there are always common mistakes to avoid that can worsen the situation, such as reducing volume on thin hair or damaging thick hair with over-styling. Those with thick hair should avoid washing it every day - natural oils will condition your locks and help you save on spending too much on products. Avoid running your hands through your hair as this makes it stick up and adds extra, unnecessary volume. If you have thin hair, you should also avoid using too many products as these weigh hair down and reduce volume. When you condition, only condition the ends to help keep your roots full of volume when you blow-dry.