7 best hair wavers to perfect the trending mermaid waves

The mermaid waves trend is continuing in 2024, and the effortless hairstyle is a go-to for instantly looking put-together. The beachy look is a particularly popular choice for the spring and summer months, and we've seen everyone from Hailey Bieber to JLo and Zendaya rocking the voluminous do.

The tool behind the gorgeous waves? The mermaid hair waver. The three-barrel tool creates crimped waves in a matter of seconds, and for those who struggle when it comes to using hair gadgets, it's one of the easiest to perfect.

Whether you're looking to nail the beachy waves for your upcoming holiday or love the curled appearance for everyday styling, I've searched for the top-rated hair wavers loved by the likes of Khloe Kardashian and Molly Mae, with options suitable for all hair types from BaByliss, Beauty Works, Revlon, and more.

Khloe Kardashian, Molly-Mae Hague and Hailey Bieber are all fans of the hair trend

How to use a mermaid hair tool

The mermaid waver tools have been praised for how easy they are to use, though the styler may take some getting used to. Hold a piece of hair between the triple barrels and clamp down for a few seconds to create bouncy waves. For different styles, you can adjust the angle at which you hold the clamp on the hair to switch up your look.

How I chose