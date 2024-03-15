7 best hair wavers to perfect the trending mermaid waves

The mermaid waves trend is continuing in 2024, and the effortless hairstyle is a go-to for instantly looking put-together. The beachy look is a particularly popular choice for the spring and summer months, and we've seen everyone from Hailey Bieber to JLo and Zendaya rocking the voluminous do.
The tool behind the gorgeous waves? The mermaid hair waver. The three-barrel tool creates crimped waves in a matter of seconds, and for those who struggle when it comes to using hair gadgets, it's one of the easiest to perfect.
Whether you're looking to nail the beachy waves for your upcoming holiday or love the curled appearance for everyday styling, I've searched for the top-rated hair wavers loved by the likes of Khloe Kardashian and Molly Mae, with options suitable for all hair types from BaByliss, Beauty Works, Revlon, and more.
How to use a mermaid hair tool
The mermaid waver tools have been praised for how easy they are to use, though the styler may take some getting used to. Hold a piece of hair between the triple barrels and clamp down for a few seconds to create bouncy waves. For different styles, you can adjust the angle at which you hold the clamp on the hair to switch up your look.
How I chose
Top-rated: The hair wavers in this list have received top reviews from shoppers, while the brands included are known and loved by myself and the HELLO! team.
Variety: While every hair tool included is designed to create beachy mermaid waves, they also have unique features including removal attachments, 4-in-1 styling designs, carry cases and more.
Price: I've selected hair wavers for every budget, with prices ranging from £25 to £115.
1/7
Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 Hair Waver
Remington Hair Waver
Maximum temperature: 210°C
Heat-up time: 30 seconds
Plate dimensions: (L) 370cm x (W) 70mm
Shipping: Free standard delivery
Returns: Within 30 days
Remington's 4-in-1 hair tool can be adjusted to change the depth of the waver to switch up your styles, allowing you to create crimped waves, loose curls, and more without needing to change the tool's head.
2/7
Mark Hill Pick N Mix Handle and Mermaid Waver Bundle
If you like to mix up your hairstyles, the Mark Hill Mermaid Hair Waver is a great option. The interchangeable handle means you can add alternative heads to the tool including a curling barrel, or textured waver, while the mermaid hair attachment provides soft waves in seconds.
3/7
Mermade Hair Pro Waver 32mm
Mermade Hair Waver
Includes: Hair waver and heat protection glove
Plate dimensions: 32mm
Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £25 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
The Mermade hair waver features three extra-large barrels for creating voluminous, bouncy waves, with an ionic ceramic barrel that protects hair from damage. The Beauty Bay website shows both Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber using the hair tool, and if it's good enough for them, it's good enough for us!
4/7
Beauty Works Hair Waver
Beauty Works Hair Waver
Maximum temperature: 220°C
Heat-up time: 60 seconds
Includes: Hair waver and carry case
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £25 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Beauty Works' waver is designed to create effortless S-shaped waves with its triple-barrel design that's complete with ceramic coating to smooth out the hair. It has adjustable heat settings ranging from 80˚- 220˚C for maximum control while styling, and the hair tool comes with a carry case that's ideal for travelling.
5/7
BaByliss Deep Waves Waver
BaByliss Hair Waver
Includes: BaByliss waver and salon heat wrap
Maximum temperature: 200°C
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £25 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
The BaByliss waver has been praised by shoppers for how easy it is to use, creating deep bouncy waves effortlessly. It has three temperature settings for heat control, and features a large tourmaline-ceramic waving plate for smooth and soft locks.
The lightweight Amika waver works for everything from tight, crimped waves to voluminous beachy locks. The three ceramic barrels distribute heat evenly onto the hair, while the tool's infrared technology promises to lock in moisture for a smooth, frizz-free finish.