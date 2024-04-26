Molly-Mae Hague revealed the 'amazing' £7.60 tool she uses for hair growth – and it's on sale

Molly-Mae Hague may just be the UK influencer of all influencers. From her stylish outfits to her go-to makeup, fans are always ready to shop the star's favourite products, and Molly's new hair tool is no exception.

In a recent YouTube video, the Love Island star showed off her natural hair, revealing how much her locks had grown since stepping away from the extensions. Molly followed by raving about her "amazing" FUL Scalp Massager, £7.60 that she uses to improve her hair growth.

© Molly-Mae Hague Molly-Mae swears by the FUL scalp massager

"I wanted to repurchase one of these because they are amazing for when you put your treatment or conditioner in the shower to really massage your scalp and activate your hair follicles", she said.

I recently bought my own scalp massager from Amazon, £5.09, after seeing countless videos of the trending product on TikTok. The silicone brush has several uses, and I like to use mine in the shower to foam up my shampoo and give a deeper cleanse while exfoliating the scalp.

© Sophie Bates I bought my scalp massager from Amazon

I apply rosemary oil to my hair weekly in an attempt to stimulate hair growth, and I use my scalp massager in my routine to evenly distribute the product. The soft bristles give the feeling of a head massage that works on both wet and dry hair, and when I use the brush while washing my hair, I've noticed that I need far less shampoo for a deep clean.

Molly's FUL hair massager features a handle for maintaining a grip while the brush is wet. Shoppers can currently get 20% off the beauty buy at Boots, or £25 off on the FUL website with the code APRIL25.

Shoppers have also praised the massaging brush, with several reviewers commenting on the soft bristles and relaxing effects.

One user wrote: "My hairdresser used this the last time I went to the hair salon, and I had to buy it straight away! I have been using it for the past few weeks and I can see an improvement in my hair and scalp!"

Another added: "This is something I didn’t know I needed until I tried it. The soft bristles are very comfortable and relaxing, making for an enjoyable scalp massage. Highly recommend!"

If you're looking for an affordable hair tool that will level up your hair wash routine and make oiling that much easier, the FUL hair massager may be worth trying to improve your hair health. And if it's good enough for Molly-Mae, it's good enough for us!