Katy Perry shuts down mixed fan response to her choppy new bob

Katy Perry has always rocked some of the boldest cuts and hairdos of her generation of pop stars, from cotton candy pink, to electric blue, not to mention bright purple.

The 39-year-old musician has, however, been rocking sleek brunette locks for quite some time now, especially for her final season of American Idol, but a shake-up to her look didn't go down so well among all her fans.

She took to her Instagram on Monday to ask her fans for their opinions on her brand new hair cut, a black bob in the style of "The Rachel," which you can see in the clip below…

While most of her fans absolutely loved the chic new 'do, there were some who weren't as fond of it as others, with many finding it to be too reminiscent of her blonde pixie cut from the Witness era.

"When we said justice for Witness… we didn't mean recreate it," one joked, with another saying: "Don't get carried away girl," in response to the increasing snipping, although a third came to her defense by commenting: "Y'all keep forgetting she's always had her hair this short, she would always use wigs and extensions."

Katy herself playfully shaded her followers with her next post, which showed off her chic new look for Idol, wearing a sequined black structured blazer dress with black tights into stiletto heels.

"Slide 4 for all you KatyRats," she cheekily captioned the post, including a video clip of her saying while sipping on her coke: "You guys had a lot of strong feelings about my haircut. Let's see that energy for KP6, cause this is just a wig," ending with a wink. Her followers cheered her on.

A new album era for Katy might also mean a whole new look, unless she sticks with the long and luscious jet black for KP6, her long-awaited sixth studio release following 2020's Smile.

© Getty Images The singer rocked the look on the latest episode of "American Idol"

For her previous era, Katy rocked her natural blonde, opting for a platinum pixie cut for 2017's Witness, raven-haired once more for 2013's Prism, a variety of shades all across the color wheel for 2010's acclaimed Teenage Dream, and more of her darker hair for 2008's One of the Boys.

In a previous interview with Access Hollywood, the "California Gurls" hitmaker promised that her next record will be full of joy and a return to her fun-loving roots. "I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love."

© Getty Images Fans found it veering close to her previous most drastic cut, the "Witness" era's pixie

"Sometimes artists are like, 'Oh, that's boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,' but actually it's very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party."

© Instagram Over the past few months, the singer has been sporting lush brunette locks

Smile was released with the intent of promoting empowerment, resilience, and a newfound joy, given that the album was conceived soon after Katy's engagement to Orlando Bloom and was released just two days after she gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove, who is now three years old.

