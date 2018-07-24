Andrea McLean gets secret hair transformation at this royal salon The Loose Women panellist went for a subtle change after her hair suffered as a result of the menopause

Andrea McLean has revealed that her hair has been getting thinner over the years as a result of the menopause, so understandably, the Loose Women panellist was keen to do something about it. Taking a trip to one of the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie Wessex's favourite salons – Richard Ward – Andrea went to get some tape extensions fitted in to "get back the fullness" that she had lost. The star took to Instagram to reveal her subtle transformation, and posted a video showing viewers how the extensions had been fitted in to create a new volume-heavy look. Andrea was very pleased with the results, and thanked her hairdresser for "giving me back a full head of shiny hair."

Andrea McLean got subtle tape extensions to make her hair appear thicker

Recently, Andrea, 48, released a new book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman, where she has written a frank and honest account of her experience with it, which started when she was just 37. The TV personality has previously admitted that going through the menopause early may have been one of the best things that ever happened to her, as although it had been challenging at times, it had also "empowered" her. Speaking to Daily Star, Andrea said: “The menopause has been awful in many ways but in another way it has also been the best thing that could have happened because it's empowered me too."

The Loose Women panellist paid a visit to Richard Ward's salon in London

While Andrea is incredibly open in her book and during her appearances on Loose Women, where she covers everything from her relationship to her mental health, the star has recently admitted that her confidence on the outset is actually a bit of an act. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "I've always been an anxious person and I've always struggled with confidence and putting myself out there, which seems completely ridiculous because why am I working in live TV? For me, when I am working on TV, I take on another character."

The star's hair appeared volume-heavy following her salon visit

"It's not that you are seeing a different me," Andrea clarified. "But I am almost being 'TV presenter Andrea' and that's how I sort of get through. So interestingly, for me going to work massively helps because I know that I am good at my job." Andrea is extremely happy at Loose Women too. "I love my job. I have the best job in the world, what’s not to love? I get to talk to amazing women, interview incredible people, I am friends with the people I work with, so I skip off merrily."