Love Island's Dani Dyer surprised with a new look last night - did you notice?

Dani Dyer is still holding the crown as the nation's favourite on ITV2's Love Island, but even the show's most loyal viewers may have missed one very subtle detail about the former barmaid on Monday night's episode - her hair! The daughter of Danny Dyer seems to have had a mini makeover off-camera, as her warmer, sun-kissed strawberry blonde tones have been swapped for an ashy brunette look to match her ever-deepening suntan. What do you think of her new look?

Dani sported much darker hair on Monday's episode

The 22-year-old entered the villa with a darker head of hair, but her summer of love in the sun has certainly seen her roots get lighter and lighter - so it's no wonder that the star wanted to book herself an appointment at the Love Island beauty salon. An ITV representative even confirmed that the show's female contestants were treated to some pampering this week. A statement given to HELLO! read: "All the girls had hair and beauty treatments in the villa a few days ago." Nice!

Some of the show's viewers couldn't help but be distracted by Dani's hair change, with many taking to Twitter to question the transformation. "All I can think about during this episode is when did Dani get her hair done? #loveisland," one fan wrote, while another said: "Been trying to work out what colour Dani’s hair is all season but today took the p*** - since when was she a full-on brunette?"

She previously had much lighter blonde pieces

The Love Island ladies have certainly caused a stir across the UK with their beauty choices. It was even recently revealed that the girls' glittering eye looks have influenced a 70% increase in sales of one particular product - Lottie London's Eye Foils - as makeup lovers try to copy the sparkly looks worn by Dani, Megan and Georgia in recent episodes. With the final approaching, we can't wait to see the islanders' last beauty moments in the villa - we predict plenty more glamour where that came from…

