Jennifer Hudson goes for the chop with edgy new haircut

Jennifer Hudson switched up her appearance this week proving she's ever the fashionista.

The multi-talented star tweaked her chic wavy bob hairstyle to give it an edgy makeover.

In photos with Morgan Freeman — her guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show guest – Jennifer rocked an asymmetric cut with one side cut shorter than the other.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson shows off her new hairstyle on The Jennifer Hudson Show

She teamed her glossy, honey-colored tresses with a lilac, figure-hugging dress and matching glasses.

It's by far the first time Jennifer has displayed a hair transformation and earlier this year, she sported a very different look.

© Chris Haston/Warner Bros Jennifer showed off her new asymmetric hairstyle on The Jennifer Hudson Show

In April, she wowed with a Rapunzel-inspired braid, and she's previously sported a pixie cut too.

Jennifer appears to be able to pull off a multitude of hairstyles from loose waves to tight curls, long locks and elegant up dos.

© Getty Images Jennifer loves to switch up her hair

She regularly showcases her diverse sense of style on her show too.

It's an exciting time for Jennifer, with her highly anticipated fourth studio album finally out.

The EGOT winner announced that fans could listen to "The Gift of Love," her festive record and confessed that she had "been dreaming of this moment for as long as I can remember."

© Getty Images A slick ponytail suits her too

"As a holiday fanatic, I could not be more excited to give you all this early Christmas gift," she wrote on Instagram. "My love for this album runs deep. I am beyond grateful for all the amazing people that helped me bring it to life. It has truly been a labor of love!"

The singer continued to deliver a personal message to her "family, friends and fans."

© Getty Images Jennifer is dating Common

It's gearing up to be a magical holiday season for Jennifer, who is madly in love with her boyfriend, Common.

The 43-year-old and her rapper beau, 52, have dropped several hints that their relationship might be headed for marriage after they finally confirmed their romance in January.

Last month, Common appeared on Jennifer's talk show and made his intentions clear after he caused confusion when he said, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her", on The Breakfast Club in July.

© Getty They've gone public with their romance

After the Oscar-winner asked him to clarify his comments, he responded: "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.

"If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?"

While marital bliss sounds idyllic, Jennifer later clarified, they're in no rush to walk down the aisle. But added: "I think he's a beautiful man."