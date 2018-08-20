Lisa Armstrong debuts new purple hair in glamorous new photo And she looks incredible!

Lisa Armstrong has been having fun experimenting with her hair over the past few months, having recently dyed her brunette hair both blonde and pink hues. And on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist took to Twitter to unveil her latest look. Lisa posted a photo of herself, which showed her hair coloured a vibrant lilac shade. In the photo, Ant McPartlin's ex-wife stood in front of a purple wall, and she joked in the caption: "When your hair matches the fire exit door!" Lisa also sported a glamorous makeup look, with a bold red lipstick, defined brow, fake eyelashes and a sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks.

Shortly after the photo was uploaded, Lisa's followers took to the comments section to compliment her new hair. "You're look that hot they had to put you by the fire exit," one joked, while another said: "Gorgeous, I have total brow and lash envy." A third added: "Love that colour. Also have mega brow envy right now."

Lisa's new look follows after the kind-hearted makeup artist offered to help a bride-to-be in need over the weekend. On Twitter, Lisa was approached by a lady called Bethany, who had reached out to her to ask whether she would be able to do her makeup for her big day, because she had been let down by the person she had originally booked. Amazingly, Lisa not only replied, but even offered to do it! Bethany first messaged Lisa asking: "@lisaAmakeup fancy doing my bridal makeup in Essex? The woman who was due to it has messed me about." Lisa then answered: "When is it hun? Happy to help if I can xx."

Following a further exchange of messages, in which Lisa established the date of the bride's big day, Bethany told Lisa: "Running out of time. I was going to do it myself but I'm awful on a good day." Lisa then said: "Well we can't have that on your special day, where is it?" and after finding out the exact location, she replied: "Ok sorted, me and my assistant will be there. I'll DM you now for details." Bethany was thrilled, and told Lisa: "That's amazing! Thank you so much. More excited about having my makeup done than getting married!"

