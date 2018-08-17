See Lisa Armstrong's sweet selfie with her baby boy Lisa Armstrong is so happy to be back with her pooch!

Lisa Armstrong is clearly delighted to be reunited with her pet pooch, Hurley, after spending a long holiday in Los Angeles. Ant McPartlin's estranged wife is looking after the couple's dog at the moment, and shared a selfie on the pair together, writing: "Mama's love!! #hurls #babyboy." Her fans were quick to praise the lovely photo, while many shared their own snaps of their chocolate Labradors. One person wrote: "Gorgeous Boy. Unconditional love, you just can't beat it," while another added: "Aww. He's looking after you."

Lisa with her pet dog, Hurley

Lisa regularly posts photos of her dog on Instagram and Twitter, and had a tattoo of paw prints done to pay tribute to the dog. She also praised a photographer, Harry Page, who took professional photos of Hurley with a group of fellow Labradors, and proudly retweeted one of the snaps, writing: "Yay my beautiful baby! (2nd one in on left) Such a brill pic Harry, how do you get them to stay there?!! #missmyboy."

The make-up artist recently took to Twitter to discuss the paparazzi outside of her house. Sharing a photo of them, she wrote: "Happy Saturday everyone! This is my view. #theysitandwait #whatfor #itssoboring #leavemealone #imsickofmyself." Fans made suggestions as to how she could avoid the photographers, with one writing: "Wear the same outfit for a few days, that'll make pictures more difficult to sell as they'll all look like they were taken on the same day!" Ant and Lisa announced their split at the beginning in 2018, and Lisa broke her silence on the split only when it was revealed that Ant was dating her former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett. At the time, she described Anne-Marie as: "OUR PA who I let into OUR home." Speaking about the situation, a friend told the Sun: "She has been most loyal to Ant through what has not only been a difficult time for him, but for her also... So the news of his new girlfriend has left her distraught. She feels utterly wronged in all of this."

