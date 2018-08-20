Loose Women's Kaye Adams unveils huge hair transformation Doesn't she look great?

Everyone knows that a fringe can completely transform your look, and Kaye Adams, 55, decided to do just that. The Loose Women panellist stepped out on Friday to unveil her new hairstyle after taking a trip to the salon to get a full fringe cut into her blonde hair, which framed her face and added a youthful touch to her appearance. The Scottish TV star styled her hair in a sleek, straight 'do, and opted for a bold makeup look for the show, which consisted of a smoky grey eyeshadow, a defined brow, a sweep of bronzer and a tinted lip gloss.

Kaye Adams unveiled her glamorous new hairstyle

Kaye had been absent from the ITV daytime show over the past few weeks following the sad news of her mother's death. The TV star took to Twitter at the beginning of August to reveal that her mum Cathie had passed away. Kaye used the social media platform to thank the NHS staff for their support and care while her mum was in hospital, writing: "We are forever indebted to the wonderful staff of Ward A22 @NHSForthValley who cared for our mum Cathie before she passed away on July 29th. They gave us comfort at a time of desolation and, for that, we are grateful."

MORE: Washing your hair with champagne is the new trend you need to know about

Loading the player...

More celebrity makeovers

READ: Denise van Outen looks unrecognisable as a redhead as a teenager

Tragically, Kaye lost her dad Duncan to dementia just over a year ago. Her father passed away last February after battling the illness, and the mother-of-two paid a heartfelt tribute to him on her joint Facebook page, which she shares with fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha. She revealed that he had passed away suddenly, and that he was the "finest of men," who was "always ready to laugh." Kaye added: "I shall miss him more than words can say and if you see me on TV or radio 'being me', don’t be fooled. I will be 'being me' with a broken heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.