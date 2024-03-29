Celebrity children with ultra-long hair: from Harper Beckham to Holly Willoughby's daughter's Disney princess locks

When you're a celebrity, you're fortunate enough to have the best fashion stylists, makeup artists and hairdressers in the industry at your fingertips. And when you're the child of a celebrity, you often get to reap those benefits too!

Many big stars we've come to know and love have welcomed adorable children over the years and some of them now have ultra-long hair.

From Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle, whose hair resembles Rapunzel, to Amanda Holden's grown-up girls Lexi and Hollie, see our gallery below…

Celebrity children with ultra-long hair…

Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle © Instagram Holly doesn't often post pictures of her children, but when she does she's keen to shield their identity by not showing their faces. This snap of her daughter Belle sitting on her lap backstage at the Dancing on Ice dress rehearsals displayed Belle's gorgeous hair. Belle's beautiful blonde locks were styled in a simple ponytail with a cute scrunchie. But it was the impressive length that caught our eye, channelling Rapunzel with her long, blonde waves.

Amanda Holden's grown-up girls © Instagram Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has been open about how she finds it hard how her girls Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, are growing up – and we're sure many parents can relate. This photo shows the mother of two with Lexi and Hollie and they all look fabulous! Lexi's hair is long and super long, while Hollie's is brown and slightly shorter, but no less fabulous.

Rochelle Humes' daughters © Instagram Rochelle and Marvin Humes share Alaia, Valentina and Blake together and they're such a cute family. This stunning photo of their two girls not only shows their bond but also how the girls were twinning in their beach swimsuits while on holiday in California. Valle's hair is styled in super cool, long braids, while Alaia's curls are a little shorter and free-flowing.



Emily Andre's daughter Amelia © Instagram Emily Andre shares daughter Amelia and son Theo with singer Peter Andre and the family have another on the way! Nine-year-old Amelia, who they call Millie, has lovely long hair, as shown in this photo. It seems Millie is taking after her mum with her long brunette locks.



Princess Andre © Instagram Peter is, of course, also a father to two older children from his marriage to Katie Price. The singer-turned-TV presenter's eldest daughter, Princess, might just take the crown for the longest hair. The daughter of Peter and former supermodel Katie looks so grown up in this photo and her long, blonde curly hair is becoming part of her trademark look.

Jools and Jamie Oliver's daughter Daisy © Instagram Jools and Jamie Oliver are parents to five children: Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River. Daisy and Petal both have long brown hair, but Daisy's, in particular, is ultra-long. This lovely photo shows Daisy on board a boat during the family's sunny getaway last year, and the 20-year-old brunette's hair was blowing in the wind. Gorgeous!