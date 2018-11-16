Zara Tindall's updo is the perfect hairstyle for a wedding or party Hair up - the royal way...

On Wednesday evening, Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace and what a soiree it was! The glittering guest list was not to be missed - we loved seeing all the royals arrive for the big bash. Zara Tindall was snapped heading in - looking as glamorous as ever. In particular, her fabulous hair style caught our eye - just seen through the car window. The blonde beauty often wears her hair loose, so it was great to see her sporting a slightly different style. Her loose chignon would be the ideal do' to rock for a wedding as it is simple, fuss-free, but undoubtedly chic.

We loved Zara's up do that she rocked at Prince Charles's 70th birthday party

Hairstylist Lidia Zullo, the artistic director of The Beauty and Blow Dry Studio said of the look: "Zara’s hair was worn in a textured chignon - a modern take on the classic french look." What's more, it's easy to create this look yourself, in the comfort of your own home. Lidia explains: "To recreate the look, start by tonging your hair in loose waves ensuring either sides are waved in the opposite direction. To give it an undone texture spray a salt spray and blast with the medium heat setting on your hairdryer, followed by a shot of cool hair to set it. Gather all hair into the back and tie almost into a knot, the more imperfect the better. Be sure to leave a slight section out at the front hairline to add some softness, a little hairsprays and you’re good to go!"

The last time Zara was seen with her hair up was last month at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The royal had her blonde tresses swept into a bun which was held in place with a silver fascinator. Makeup artist Alisia Ristevski let Zara's natural beauty shine through, using a nude lip gloss, hint of eyeliner and eye shadow and a base of foundation and concealer. Gorgeous!

