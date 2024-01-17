Michelle Keegan's gorgeous 60s-inspired wedding hair epitomises old-school glamour

Michelle Keegan's stunning wedding look in the new Netflix show that has us all hooked, Fool Me Once, got us thinking about the actress' choice of wedding hair. After all, when Michelle, 35, married her former TOWIE star and radio host partner Mark Wright in 2015 she did go for a rather unforgettable 60s-inspired look that we just can't help but come back to. As we approach wedding season brides face the decision of how to style their locks which is why we have enlisted Luke Benson to help.

Celebrity hairstylist Luke Benson has worked with the likes of Billie Eilish and Joe Jonas, and, crucially, Michelle Keegan herself. The stylist tells HELLO!: "She’s just the nicest person and always has that 'up' energy and makes everyone on set feel great which in turn makes the shoot go well. And of course incredible, natural hair like that is a dream to work on." Luke tells us what Michelle looks for in her hairstyles. "She’s pretty open and knowledgable about what will work for the shoot concept," he says. "As long as it is polished and looks healthy then she’s open to most things and we know she suits up, down, straight or wavy!".

We can say for sure that Michelle's wedding hair was a polished look. Whilst her Fool Me Once style was a voluminous ponytail look with a sweeping fringe, the look the Brassic actress chose for her own day was a timeless 60s-inspired look with a voluminous bouffant half-up section and loose waves. She had curtain bangs cut into her hair, which we know have come back around as a trend of late, which framed her face. Though Michelle got married nearly a decade ago, we know this look will be one 2024 brides can take tips from as they ponder styles for their big day.

Take a look at Luke's expert tips for recreating Michelle's look…

Luke tells us a look like Michelle's that takes inspiration from a past era will always look good if executed well so take your time. "It has a feel of being a nod to the 60s but keeps a modern edge and when done well it looks timeless," he reminds us. "Anything that is done well and beautiful has longevity if it suits the make-up, dress, and occasion". Luke says it is all in the products when it comes to the prep and the products. A mousse is always in his kit for looks that need to last. The foamy product will coat the hair and ensure it holds the style for longer which is ideal if you have naturally fine or straight hair that tends to drop. Mousse also acts as a heat protectant so will ensure your style looks shiny and "healthy" as the former Corrie star did on her special day.

The couple shared their wedding photos with HELLO!

The expert stylist also says that a salt spray is a must for this look and Keune is his go-to brand. Salt spray adds instant volume and texture which we can see is key with the Our Girl star's bridal hair. Luke adds that you must allow the curls to cool before playing with them too much to ensure they don't drop and always reaches for the Keune 'Instant Blowout' spray that offers both shine and hold. He tells us: "Balance is key so think about the size and keep it looking shiny and polished and expensive, don’t overload it with product or matte it down too much."

Beyond that, Luke says it is all about "keeping the shape full but balanced, the waves looking healthy, and that Bardot inspired height and fringe to still be modern and in keeping with everything else." Just don't touch your hair too much once the look is complete, Luke says, and your style will last long into the night.

© Getty Michelle and Mark wed in 2015

Luke Benson's step-by-step guide for styling your bridal hair like Michelle's Prep damp hair with Keune 'Strong Mousse' Keune 'Salt Mist' 'Instant Blowout' Blowdry the hair with body using a round brush or wrap dry with a paddle brush so the hair has body and is smooth. Tong the hair section by section. Leave to cool and brush through using a dressing brush to dress out the waves. Lightly Backcomb the crown area to give the Bardot feel and height at the crown. Bend the fringe away from the face towards the waves and finish with Keune 'Freestyle Hairspray' 'Keune Gloss Spray'

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan's Hollywood glow-up: From Coronation Street to polished new look