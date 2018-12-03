Michelle Keegan just had a major hair transformation - and fans have gone wild Mark Wright's wife is looking incredible right now...

Michelle Keegan's long glossy locks are widely regarded as her trademark. The wife of Mark Wright has never really strayed from her regular sleek style - apart from the odd bouncy blow-dry, she keeps it simple. So on Sunday evening - you can imagine our surprise when we saw her latest hair transformation - the biggest beehive ever! The former Coronation Street star's mane has some serious height - so much so that she even compared herself to Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla! "My inner Priscilla" she wrote on Instagram. Many fans were quick to comment on her retro look, with one follower writing: "You really suit this 60s look Michelle!" Another agreed, adding: "Oh wow I LOVE this hairstyle. So lush!"

Va va VOOM! Michelle looked incredible in sultry Instagram shot

The beehive is a popular style at weddings and parties as it keeps the hair away from the face but still gives maximum impact. Wondering how you can emulate the Our Girl actresses' voluminous mane at home? We have found out exactly how it can be done. HELLO! spoke to Valentina Ingrosso – hairstylist at Windle & Moodie who recommended some easy steps.

WATCH: Michelle talks style with HELLO!

"Start with a volumising spray and apply onto wet hair, then rough dry the hair upside down to achieve as much lift and volume as possible. Then, use a medium barrel brush to create volume through the mid-lengths and backcomb the crown of the hair and pin up."

We recommend using a cream product to soften the hair like Windle Invisible Day and Night Cream. After this, use a texturising hairspray - this keeps the volume in the beehive stable and also creates a 'double lift' effect. Then, using a soft brush and avoiding the beehive, brush through the rest of the hair lengths and lastly, finish with a light shine spray to set and add glass-like effect." Simple!

