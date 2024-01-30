Michelle Keegan debuts new fringe – and you won't believe how different she looks

Michelle Keegan has been a source of hair inspiration for years, but her latest switch-up could prompt a wave of fans to follow her lead in 2024.

The Fool Me Once actress, 36, has sported long brunette hair with choppy layers for months, but she teamed her caramel-hued highlights with a wispy fringe on Tuesday. As she prepared for a shoot, Michelle was having her hair professionally styled by Ben Cooke, who was adding the finishing spray.

© Instagram The Fool Me Once actress showed off her new hair transformation

After undergoing a chop, the shorter front section had been blow-dried to add volume and frame her eyes, while the longer strands had been curled away from her face for extra texture and movement.

"Switching it up today," wrote Michelle next to a haircut emoji. However, Michelle's fans will know that she looks perfectly put-together whether she's on a shoot, walking the red carpet or relaxing on the beach on holiday.

© Instagram Michelle's hair was styled by Ben Cooke

So how does she achieve effortlessly undone hair at all times? Sharing some of her beauty secrets with Cosmopolitan, the Our Girl actress said she has mastered the art of blowdrying her hair, so much so that she has become the expert in her family!

"If I'm going out I blow-dry it. I've learnt how to do it well – I even do my mum's hair. My tips are to always point your hairdryer downwards, so the little fine bits don't come up. And use a really good barrel brush," she said, before revealing some of her go-to products for healthy, shiny hair are Phillip Kingsley The Elasticator and Moroccan Oil.

Michelle has admitted to wearing hair extensions in the past and encouraged others to do the same if it makes them feel more confident.

"If someone wants to wear extensions, even down to the shops, it’s got nothing to do with anyone else. Do what you want - girl power! If it makes you feel good to wear extensions, do it," she told HuffPost.

Michelle married her husband Mark Wright in 2015, and like many brides, she wanted her beauty look to be natural on her big day, stating: "Do your makeup and hair the way you feel most confident with."

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's 7 beauty secrets you need to know

She continued: "I used that motto ['If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it'] when I was deciding whether to wear my hair up or down at the wedding. I always had my hair up as my character on 'Corrie', so I associate it with work. When I'm on a night out, I'll have my hair down and feel more glamorous - so that's what I went with."

The result was a glamorous look that included long hair styled in loose waves that fell past her shoulders with a beehive half-updo, which she teamed with a backless figure-hugging Galia Lahav wedding dress.

