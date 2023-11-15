Michelle Keegan never misses when it comes to having an incredible hairstyle. The Brassic actress, who is married to Heart FM DJ Mark Wright, took to her Instagram after paying a visit to her hair stylist for some pampering – and the finished look will have you wanting to run to the salon immediately.

The 36-year-old took a stunning selfie straight from the hairdressers chair to show off her bouncy blow dry, and Michelle was clearly thrilled with the result as she wrote in the caption: "Ooooh she bouncy."

Michelle's gorgeous mid-length brunette hair looked like it'd had a fresh trim as the ends and layers were looking impeccably healthy. The blow dry showed off the choppy layers perfectly, while the side parting meant the shorter, almost bouffant, fringe was full of volume.

Although Michelle opts for her trademark dark brunette colourway, the photo showed that the actress has a few lighter blonde highlights, particularly through the front, to add warmth.

Meanwhile, before Michelle enjoyed her trip to the hair salon, it seems her and husband Mark Wright have been getting their £3.5 million Essex mansion ready for the festive season.

Posting on Instagram the day before, the former TOWIE star and the Our Girl actress shared a video to their home's Instagram account @Wrightyhome showing off the outside of their house which has been adorned with the most incredible Christmas decorations.

The couple, who wed in 2015, wrote in the caption: "Tis the season. They've done it again @4.seasonevents came at the weekend whilst we wasn’t in and created Christmas magic. The inside and tree to follow."

The porch had a stunning wreath around the outside which was full of twinkly lights, outlining the entrance to the home perfectly. The trees outside the house were also lit up, as well as each window, and a number of reindeer were scattered on the front lawn, too.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments to share their thoughts. One person quipped: "Ohh wow the Whitehouse got nothing on the Wrighthouse." A second said: "Home alone house!" A third agreed, adding : "Beautiful, it looks like the Home Alone House, only better xx."

Mark and Michelle bought the land back in 2019 and have been building and renovating their property ever since. Although the couple are constantly adding new and fresh touches to their home, they unveiled their sprawling property to their family and friends when they hosted a big housewarming party to celebrate their hard work.