Princess Anne talks about Prince Philip for the first time since car accident Princess Anne attended a royal engagement the day after her father's car collision

It was business as usual for the royal family on Friday, the day after Prince Philip was uninjured following a car accident near the Sandringham Estate. The Duke of Edinburgh's daughter, Princess Anne, continued to perform her royal duties following the news, and visited Edge Hill in Lancashire to open a building. According to a royal reporter, Anne answered a question about her father's condition during the engagement, while appearing to be unperturbed by his accident. She replied: "I've no idea. You know where I am? Same place as you."

Prince Philip and Princess Anne are close

An eyewitness to the crash, Roy Warne, said that the 97-year-old seemed "shaken" after his accident, but was uninjured. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today, he said: "I went to the black car to help and realised it was the Duke of Edinburgh. I asked him to move his left leg and that freed his right leg and then I helped him get out… He was obviously shaken, and then he went and asked if everyone else was all right." The Duke was seen later by a doctor as a precaution and confirmed he was not injured.

Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that the Duke was unharmed following the collision, saying: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene." Safety concerns had already been raised on the road where the Duke had his accident, and the local council has approved new safety measures on the section of the A149 on Friday, including lowering the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph and implementing an average speed monitoring system.

