We weren't expecting Vogue Williams' latest hair colour change It looks incredible, of course

Vogue Williams has gone for a dramatic new hair look! Having recently debuted a shorter style after saying goodbye to her extensions for a little while, the star has embraced longer lengths once again – and a very bright blonde new colour. She snapped a picture on Instagram, writing: "New hurrrrr! Phew, attempting to get my colour done and extensions with a baby in tow was not easy!! I got @greatlengths_ireland tape extensions for the first time applied by the always AMAZING @ceiralambert who has been doing my extensions for ten years! (We’re officially old Ceira!) @anthonyussher I ADORE my colour, a whopper job as always... feeling delighted with myself, nothing like a new 'do to put you in a good mood."

Vogue showed off a much blonder look on Instagram

It looks like Vogue, who usually rocks more of a natural blonde balayage, has gone much lighter for summer, with sunkissed pieces through the roots as well as the ends. Sharing a selfie from before her transformation on Saturday, she wrote: "Before I went super blonde! Wow I did go much brighter."

Earlier in April, Vogue stepped out wearing a shoulder-length style, revealing that she didn't really like her hair so short. "Everyone always asks me about my hair… I usually have extensions in," she said on her Instagram Story. "I just got them out recently and this is my hair without them, so you can see they don't damage your hair - but I have to say, I really miss them and I'm getting them back in next week. So Ceira at Great Lengths - hurry up!"

The star has also opened up about her beauty and skincare regime in the past, admitting that a bout of adult acne in 2017 had left her feeling very self-conscious. "For me I went to two different skin clinics, I went to the London Skin and Hair Clinic in Holborn first," she told HELLO!. "They gave me quite a few peels over a few months and then put me on a prescribed antibiotic as my skin had got so bad. The antibiotic was a life saver, it was called Lymecycline so it’s not as intense and doesn’t have the same negative side effects as Roaccutane."

The star has since revealed to You magazine that she's still very particular with her skin. "I do spend a lot of money on skincare now because I’ve become quite obsessed with it. I love brands like Dermalogica and IMAGE skincare," she said.