Poldark star Aidan Turner is unrecognisable with big beard He's a far cry from Captain Ross Poldark

He's known for his curly hair and dark stubble as Captain Ross Poldark, but Aidan Turner was a far cry from his 18th century character as he attended the series premiere of Poldark this week. The actor's bushy beard was hard to miss and he appears to have swapped his long curls for a closer crop.

Aidan, 35, was attending the press preview of the fifth series, which is due to air later this year. It's been a long wait for fans, who last saw Poldark on screen in July 2018. Filming for the TV show resumed last autumn and officially wrapped in February of this year.

Aidan attended the Poldark series premiere this week

Leading actress Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza Poldark, took to Instagram to share a sweet behind-the-scenes photo that showed her kissing her on-screen husband Captain Ross on the cheek. The post was captioned: "'Life is precious and should not be scorned. The thing is to find some purpose, to go on living.' Goodbye Poldark. Thank you to the incredible cast and crew that have made this series over the last 5 years. What a family we are."

MORE: 7 couples who dated and found love on Coronation Street

The official Poldark Instagram page also uploaded a picture from the last day of filming. "‪And that’s our final wrap! Thank you for all your support, we can't wait to show you #Poldark S5 later in 2019," the message read. The popular BBC period drama is based on the 12 novels by Winston Graham. Season four was based on the author's seventh novel in the series, The Angry Tide, before going on a ten-year hiatus before the eighth novel, The Stranger from the Sea.

The actor looked unrecognisable with his bushy beard

The BBC has revealed the synopsis of the upcoming series, writing: "It is a new century and with it comes the promise of a hopeful future, but the past casts a long shadow over Cornwall. Following the death of Elizabeth, Ross Poldark resolves to put Westminster behind him and spend more time with the people he loves.

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones reveals latest struggle post giving birth

"However, when an old friend emerges with a plea for help, Ross is compelled to challenge the establishment again. As the Enyses rally to join the cause, Demelza must contend with dangers close to home, while George courts corrupt powers whose influence spans the Empire."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.