Ivanka Trump looks incredibly chic with new hair transformation A haircut can make such a big difference

Ivanka Trump touched down in Colombia on Monday evening for her first stop on a tour across Latin America to promote women's economic empowerment. And ahead of the trip, Donald Trump's daughter had taken a trip to the hairdressers for a fresh new cut. Ivanka's long, blonde hair was tranformed into a chic bob, which was styled straight with a side parting. The First Daughter was seen wearing a white double-breasted suit dress which cinched around the waist, which she teamed with a pair of co-ordinating heels and silver earrings. Beauty-wise, the 37-year-old opted for a natural look with a smokey eye and pink lipstick.

Ivanka Trump showcased her blonde bob as she touched down in Colombia

As well as Colombia, Ivanka will be visiting Argentina and Paraguay to help promote the Trump administration's Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP). This was formed earlier in the year with the aim of helping to emower 50 million women in developing nations by 2025. Key areas of the scheme include job training, financial assistance and encouraging legal and regulatory changes. Ivanka has been visiting a number of countries through W-GDP over the past few months and in April went to Ethiopia to discuss the charity over there.

MORE: Ellie Goulding's third wedding dress revealed

Ivanka is promoting her work with W-GDP

In August, Ivanka shared an update about W-GDP on Instagram as it marked its six month anniversary. She wrote: "Yesterday, marked six months of W-GDP! We are prioritizing and executing women's economic empowerment in new and foundational ways to impact 50 million women by 2025. Countries legal and regulatory frameworks must recognise the critical role women play in advancing economic prosperity in their families, communities, and for their countries. When women are free to work and prosper, economies thrive!"

READ: Simon Cowell takes son Eric on a funfair ride - but he isn't impressed

As well as promoting her charity work, Ivanka also shares a lot of sweet family photos on her Instagram account. She is a doting mum to daughter Arabella, eight, and sons Theodore, three, and five-year-old Joseph, who she shares with husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka has previously opened up about her children's thoughts on their grandfather being the President of the United States, telling Fox & Friends: "[Arabella] thinks it's really cool, but she likes to remind him frequently that god is still much more powerful. She's so proud of him." Having her grandfather in the White House has also altered Arabella's behaviour. Ivanka revealed, "She senses. She's a little bit more well-behaved with him now than she used to be. She recognizes how special the position that he’s in is and she behaves a little bit better."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.