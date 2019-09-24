Coronation Street's Jane Danson debuts hair transformation – and we love it The Corrie star has updated her look

Sometimes it's the little changes that can make a huge difference – which is something Coronation Street star Jane Danson appears to know all too well. The actress debuted a fresh new 'do on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off a shorter, blonder mane to her followers. Lifting her complexion, Jane had some white blonde highlights added to the front of her hair which beautifully frames her face. Captioning the snap, she said: "Thanks @rogerlm @regisuk for my fresh new blonde (love) it x."

The 40-year-old wasn't the only one in love with her new colour, her fans were highly impressed too. Taking to the comments underneath the photo, one gushed: "Nothing like getting your hair done and feeling like a new woman. It's beautiful Jane and really suits you and your smile." Another added: "Love your hair and colour looks lovely xx," and a third said: "Great image and new look on you."

Jane has opted for a lighter blonde

Jane is best known for her role as Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street. She made her TV debut on children's television drama Children's Ward in 1995 when she was 17 years old. She then appeared in shows such as Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and The Grand. But her big break came in 1997 when she was cast as Leanne in Corrie. She left in 2000, then returned in 2004. In early 2006, she briefly left the soap at the end of July for maternity leave but has been a main cast member on the soap since her return.

Jane and Robert married in 2005

She married to actor Robert Beck, who she met at the first ever British Soap Awards in 1999. Jane and Robert married in 2005 in Lancashire in a festive ceremony on 10 December. Robert has played roles in hit shows including Brookside, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road. He even had a short stint in Coronation Street in 2008. They share two sons together: Harry, aged 13, and Sam, aged ten.

