Gorka Marquez debuts shortest hair ever after trip to barbers The Strictly star showed off his new look on Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has debuted a new look on Instagram, and his hair is the shortest we've ever seen it! Taking to social media, the 29-year-old shared three different videos of his trip to Manchester's RPB barbers, and we can't believe how short the talented dancer decided to go! Firstly, the father-of-one uploaded a video of himself sitting in the barber's chair as his hair is sheared away. In the second video, Gorka, still in the barber's chair, showed off the finished look. Finally, he shared with fans a side-on look at his new hairdo as he stood against a brick wall, and it certainly does look slick.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez at the National TV Awards

This isn't the first time Gorka has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at his visit to the hairdressers. In December, the doting dad uploaded a video to social media of himself in the barber's chair as his hair was trimmed. Once again, Gorka posed outside the salon with a shorter hairdo.

Gorka debuted his new look on Instagram

The dancer visited the very same barbers again in October, once more sharing the results of his trip on Instagram. It seems as though Gorka is the definition of a loyal customer.

The shop, which is owned by hairdresser Ross Parlane, has two locations in the city, but it looks like Gorka prefers to swing by the Tib Street branch – perhaps because it's closer to the home he shares with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their adorable daughter Mia.

When he's not busy treating followers to glimpses of his new trims, Gorka can normally be found spending time with his five-month-old daughter. On Monday, he shared a series of new pictures with his little girl and added the caption: "Daddy and Mia tonight. Milk and football!" How sweet!

