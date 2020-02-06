Oti Mabuse took to Instagram on Thursday night to reveal that she has added hair extensions to her already enviable locks, and best of all – she'd styled them into an impressive ponytail! The Strictly star shared a photo of her new look, and her outfit was just as on point as her hair. The 29-year-old wore a stunning, glittery green dress complete with puff sleeves and finished things off with dark eye makeup. Beautiful!

WATCH: Oti dances up a storm on Instagram

Below the snap, Oti wrote: "Great day today at work. I enjoy certain days when I walk in looking not so great and leave feeling amazing. Massive thank you to @carl.campbelll and @thembithems and ofcourse @jessicatculley." We're tempted to copy Oti's look on our next day in the office…

Oti shared the snap on Instagram

It could be an extra busy year for Oti, who in January opened up about baby plans with her husband Marius Iepure. In an interview with Fabulous magazine, the star dancer said: "One day we’ll probably wake up and be like, 'It's time!'" However, Oti added that she doesn't have an exact time frame, continuing: "At some point I'll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it's just not necessary at the moment.

"I was a baby for the past five years in this country and now I'm learning how to walk on my own," she added. "For now, I'm seeing how far I can take my career." Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, and is yet to land a pro dancer role on the BBC show. Oti, 29, married Marius, 37, in Denmark in 2014 after a short engagement. They met in Germany during a dance trial, before competing together and taking part in a number of competitions.

Although Oti was 23 when they tied the knot, the Strictly star insists that marrying at such a young age was the best decision she ever made. "He was, and we still are, each other's everything," she explained. "You're in a new country, and it's just the two of us so it will always feel like it’s just the two of us against the world. And he proposed, so I [couldn't] really say no!"

