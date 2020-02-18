Fans react to Christine Lampard’s curly hair transformation on Instagram

Hosting ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday Morning, Christine Lampard appeared on the hit breakfast show, sporting her natural curls for the very first time in 25 years. Sending social media into a frenzy, the brunette presenter, 41, wowed fans as she revealed that her dark mane - typically blow-dried straight - is actually curly. She wrote on Instagram: "This is my natural hair, it has not seen the light of day for 25 years," Christine pleasantly surprised fans with her dramatic hair transformation. She is currently standing in as the main host for Lorraine Kelly during the half-term period.

Posting several photos and a video of her gorgeous new look on Instagram, Christine wrote: "So, I embraced my natural curl today. This hasn’t seen the light of day for many MANY years. Straighteners changed my life as a teenager but here I am revealing the real me." A hit with her 487K followers, not long after debuting her drastically different hairstyle on Instagram, Christine received an outpouring of positive comments from her famous friends and adoring fans.

Fellow presenter and curly-hair advocate Rochelle Humes wrote: "You know I love this," adding a heart emoji, and Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha joked, "Oh my god!!! Love it! Mark is going to love you even more" - a hilarious reference to Nadia’s husband Mark, whom the Loose Women star recently revealed has a major crush on Christine. Meanwhile, fans of the presenter recommended that her curls should remain permanently: "Really suits you, would love curly hair. No way would I straighten it," said one. "Loved your hair you should have it curly every day," remarked another.

No doubt feeling the love today, as well as receiving support for her new curly hairdo, Christine also received significant praise for her choice of outfit. Wearing a pair of Kate Middleton’s favourite navy wide-leg trousers and a vibrant green jumper from L.K.Bennett, Christine’s appearance on Lorraine definitely made an impression.

