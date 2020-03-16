GMB's Ranvir Singh bravely opens up about alopecia as she reveals stunning eyebrow transformation The star has had her eyebrows microbladed

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh has spoken bravely with her followers about her experience with alopecia, revealing that she's been thrilled with the results of her recent eyebrow microblading treatment. "For those who live with #alopecia like me... I’ve had it since I was 8 and it's never got better... #microblading by @nezhasan_ has been a revelation," she wrote on Instagram. "It's eliminated the terrible guesswork over shaping and shading my eyebrows myself."

Ranvir spoke openly about her experience with alopecia

Ranvir has spoken previously of her hair loss on the ITV morning show, explaining that it was caused by the sad loss of her father when she was a child. "I've had alopecia since I was about eight or nine, my dad died and I mean, I know what caused it and it never, ever got better," she said back in 2015.

"I know you can't tell now but it is there underneath it all and it makes you exceptionally self conscious doesn't it? The heat rises and I used to feel a bit panicky about it all to be honest, [thinking] 'What am I going to do?' and 'What if somebody says something?'"

The political editor has since explained that tricks like having a fringe cut into her hair, using tinted thickening powders and hair extensions have really helped to build her confidence around her hair loss - though it sounds like her recent eyebrow treatment has worked wonders, too.

She added in her caption: "My gorgeous niece told me bluntly at a wedding in hot weather that the black powder I'd applied to my eyebrows had melted away and I really could do better than that for myself. It's not cheap but it is an investment for me in peace of mind especially while being on screen.

With her Good Morning Britain co-stars

"I thought I'd share this because #alopecia is something that's been part of my life for over 30 years, and I know it affects many many women, and finally there are techniques out there to make it a bit easier," she said.

Ranvir's fans were quick to send their support after her honest post, with one writing: "Wow - I never knew. You always look amazing and beautiful. Thank you for sharing," and another adding: "Well done for sharing such a personal thing."