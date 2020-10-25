Ruth Langsford debuts long blonde hair in Strictly throwback The Loose Women panellist starred in the show in 2017

Ruth Langsford's fans may be used to seeing her with her iconic blonde bob, but she debuted a much longer style in a new video she shared on Instagram.

GALLERY: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

Ahead of the first live Strictly Come Dancing show for 2020, the Loose Women star reminisced about her own experience on the dancing competition back in 2017 – and even revealed the couple she's supporting!

Sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the hair and makeup department, Ruth grinned for the camera as her hairstylist Lisa Davey got her TV-ready – which included a surprising hair transformation!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford looks unrecognisable with long brown hair

The This Morning presenter sported long blonde hair extensions, which Lisa shook in the boomerang video.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's amazing gadget is the niftiest thing we've seen in a while

"Good luck to all the @bbcstrictly contestants tonight for their first live show....I remember the nerves and excitement as if it was yesterday! This is me getting ready with @lisadaveyhair under the watchful eye of my Partner @mrantondubeke Go Anton & @strictlyjacqui #strictlycomedancing."

After being partnered with Anton herself, we're not surprised she's hoping the professional will get to lift the glitterball trophy this year.

Fans rushed to comment on her hair, with one writing: "You suit long hair Ruth, grow it." Another added: "Loving the long hair," and a third remarked: "You look so lovely with longer hair."

Wondering why Ruth's hair did not stay this long for the show? The hair extensions were likely used to add thickness and body instead of increasing the length itself – something her Loose Women co-stars Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean have also admitted to trying.

Ruth is known for her signature blonde bob

However, the 60-year-old looked – and even sounded – very different in her early presenting days.

She shared an unearthed video of herself which was broadcast on the ITV show as part of a Life Before Loose segment. Eamonn Holmes' wife sported straight long brown hair, although she has kept her trademark fringe. She also sounded posher than ever.

Ruth wrote on Instagram: "This is my posh twin back in her Continuity Presenter days at Television South West... just one of the clips that the team @loosewomen have unearthed for my Life Before Loose show today... dread to think what else they've found! Tune in to @itv at 12.30 to find out!! #lifebeforeloose #loosewomen #presenting #throwback #televisionsouthwest."

READ: Ruth Langsford's swishy new dress screams autumn