Salma Hayek often delights fans by sharing glamorous selfies, but she opted for a more laid-back look for her latest Instagram photo – and her followers are obsessed.

"I can almost touch the moon," the Frida actress captioned the outdoor selfie, pointing above her head to the small white shape in the background.

But it was her beauty look that fans noticed. Salma showed off her naturally wavy hair and opted for a flawless makeup look, including dark eyelashes and pink lips.

The Frida actress showed off her natural hair texture

"Beautiful hair," one follower commented, and another agreed, adding: "Your hair looks awesome kinda curly like that." A third remarked: "Love your hairstyle."

The latest snap comes just weeks after the 54-year-old was praised for embracing her grey hair. In early September, Salma shared a gorgeous photo of herself lounging in the sun while on holiday in Greece, wearing natural makeup and with her hair tied up in a topknot.

VIDEO: Inside Salma Hayek's trip to Greece

In the image, Salma's grey roots were visible, and the star made a point of embracing them in the caption. "The white hair of wisdom," she wrote.

Fans were quick to praise the star, with one writing: "This is so pretty," while another wrote: "You are a natural beauty." A third joked: "I must be very wise then."

Salma embraced her grey hair in a recent bikini photo

In an interview with the New York Times, she revealed she likes to embrace her natural colour and texture. "It’s my natural color, and it’s my natural white hairs. One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it. I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," she said.

Salma continued: "My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working. I use Nuance hair oil to take down the frizz." We hear you, Salma!

