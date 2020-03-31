Andy Whyment debuts new haircut done by his wife in self-isolation

Andy Whyment has revealed that his wife given him a haircut while the family are self-isolating, and she even tried to charge the Corrie star £15 for it! Taking to Instagram, Andy – who is currently self-isolating with his wife Nicola Willis and their two children, Hollie and Thomas – told his followers in a now-deleted video that he had given doting mum Nicola permission to trim his already-short hair, as he was overdue a cut. Hilariously, Nicola missed a patch of hair, prompting her husband to call her a "clown". What's more, the makeover took place in the family kitchen, where the dad-of-two-could be seen sitting in another Instagram video, posted on Tuesday.

In the second clip, the I'm a Celebrity star sat at his kitchen table as he enjoyed a bowl of homemade butternut squash soup, sporting his new haircut. The actor told the camera: "Day nine of self-isolation, I come to you today with something a little bit different, not a drink this time, it's homemade, butternut squash soup that my wife has made. Very nice indeed."

Andy showed off his new cut on Instagram

For anyone in a similar situation to Andy, and in need of a trim, HELLO! recently spoke to the hair experts at Live True London, who shared their tips for at-home cutting. "Cutting your hair is not easy and we would always recommend that you leave it to the professionals and wait until the salons are once again opened," they told the magazine.

One of the most important things to bear in mind is sectioning. "You cannot just cut the hair as a block. After your hair is washed and towel dried, section your hair first from the front and the back and then split your back sections into two new sections - the split needs to be from ear to ear. As the sections are created, less hair is involved, making easier to manage," explained Live True London. For more expert advice, read the full article here.

