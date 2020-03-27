How to give yourself an at-home haircut Expert tips, and the products you really need

With salons across the country closed during the coronavirus crisis, many of us are wondering when we’ll be able to get our next hair cut. While the chop isn’t urgent for many of us, there are also plenty with shorter hair, or fringes, struggling with the current length - and as a result, we’re reaching for the scissors to do it ourselves.

Before you do take the plunge into at-home cutting, it’s helpful to know what the hairdressers suggest. We spoke to the experts from Live True London, who shared their tips for at-home cutting.

“Cutting your hair is not easy and we would always recommend that you leave it to the professionals and wait until the salons are once again opened,” they told HELLO! “If, however, you simply cannot wait, here are our top tips:

To self-cut women’s hair

The most important part to get right is sectioning!

You cannot just cut the hair as a block. After your hair is washed and towel dried, section your hair first from the front and the back and then split your back sections into two new sections - the split needs to be from ear to ear. As the sections are created, less hair is involved, making easier to manage.

Make sure that you cut in clean lines and that you cut the same amount on each section. For a trim (this should keep you until the salons reopen) we recommend cutting 1cm to 2cm. This will ensure that split ends are removed and that your hair will look cleaner and fresh.

Repeat the same section by section until you reach the top of the head. You then need to section the front into two new sections each and cut it one by one. Make sure that you again cut the same amount as you did at the back.

Hairdressing scissors, £19.99, Amazon

Professional hair thinning tool, £12.99, Amazon

ghd Glide hot brush, £139, ghd

To self-cut fringes

Make sure that you blow dry it first in the way you wish it to go. Cut your fringe only on dry hair as otherwise it will bounce back and it will look shorter than you intended. For a fringe, cut only half a centimetre at the time so that you have control over the length. If you have a sweeping fringe, avoid blunt cutting and only cut with the tip of the scissors.

When the cut is finished, style your hair fully and do a final check to see if the hair is all connected fully. If not, make the adjustment needed.

PRODUCTS

To self-cut men’s hair

Cutting men’s hair will always be easier with clippers – a scissor over-comb style cut on oneself is rather tricky!

Make sure that the guard is locked safely onto the machine. If the guard falls off, this could cause a disaster with all of the hair being shaved off. Use the longer guard first and work on the sides, repeat the same movement with shorter guards and stopping roughly 1 cm lower each time. Repeat the same at the back while holding a mirror, being careful as the reflection means you’ll have to work backwards. When this is done you can cut the tips on the top and connect with the sides and back. You are now ready to style.

As a rule for all cuts, kitchen scissors are usually too big for haircuts. We recommend that you use the thinnest scissor you can find so that you can always control the amount of hair being cut.

Remington men's hair clippers set, £24.99, Argos

Barber waist bag, £12.59, Amazon

And if it’s not totally necessary? Leave it to the professionals when salons reopen, and save yourself the stress.