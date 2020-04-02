Rochelle Humes shows us how to cut men's hair with husband Marvin The This Morning presenter did an excellent job

Rochelle Humes has given her husband, JLS star Marvin, a new haircut, and the couple documented it all on Instagram. In a video, shared on Rochelle's social media page, she could be seen shaving her husband's head with clippers, guiding them carefully across Marvin's head and brushing off any bits of hair as she went. Marvin was sitting on a chair in the family kitchen, with a black bib wrapped around him.

Hilariously, the doting mum cut the singer's hair a little shorter than intended, as dad Marvin confirmed when talking to his followers. "Back in the barber chair with Roshy Cuts," he began. "Ok. We went a step shorter, so it will last a little bit longer."

Rochelle and Marvin are currently self-isolating in their beautiful Essex mansion with daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina. The couple often share glimpses inside their home on social media, and have been doing so even more frequently since committing to staying indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak. We've seen Rochelle’s amazing walk-in wardrobe and dressing room, their stylish bedroom, enviable kitchen and even a beautiful indoor gym. Even their children's playroom is beautiful!

Although the couple have a beautiful home to quarantine in, the current coronavirus pandemic has thrown a serious spanner in the works, as Marvin's recently reformed band JLS was set to tour in November, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the coming months are set to be unpredictable.

What's more, Marvin and his bandmates Aston Merrygold and Oritse Williams recently spoke to HELLO! about how excited they were for the year ahead. Of their long-awaited reunion, Oritse even said: "It’s amazing being in the comfort of my brothers – they're my family. It feels like I've come home." Marvin sweetly told the magazine: "[Alaia] is already starting to get ticket requests from her friends. She'll be running a little ticket business soon!"

