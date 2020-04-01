Charley Webb took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of videos filmed in her beautiful kitchen. In the first, the Emmerdale star was building a chair for her youngest son Ace, and in the background, the chic living area of her kitchen could be seen. Featuring airy white walls, giant sliding doors that offered beautiful views of the family's huge garden and a modern skylight that filled the room with sunshine, the Debbie Dingle actress certainly has an eye for detail. What's more, a large black dining table was also visible, flanked by a stylish set of funky, mismatched chairs featuring animal print and striped patterns.

WATCH: A glimpse inside Charley Webb's beautiful kitchen

As for the kitchen itself, Charley has opted for stunning stainless steel countertops and charcoal grey cabinet doors that reach from ceiling to floor. Gorgeous!

Charley's sister gave her a glam makeover

The mother-of-three is currently self-isolating at home with husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three boys. The Emmerdale co-stars married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year, and are now parents to sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

To pass time while in self-isolation, the 32-year-old recently teamed up with her sister Cassie Lomas – who is a talented makeup artist – for a series of makeup tutorials. In them, Cassie created a natural look for her sister, adding a subtle smoky eye, and we're certainly going to be using it on weekends once this period of self-isolation is over.

Charley explained on social media: "Daytime smoky eye. Really simple look that you can easily do yourself. Won’t be needing it for a while but we can all get some practice in. Mine and @misscassielomas’s tutorial is on my story and I’ll add it to my highlights."

