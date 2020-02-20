Gemma Atkinson has dyed her hair even blonder and it looks gorgeous The former Strictly star showed off her colour "top up"

Gemma Atkinson took a trip to the hairdressers on Thursday and left with blonder, glossier looking hair. The mother-of-one showed off her new look on Instagram, and we're obsessed with her brighter highlights. Across a GIF of her running her hands through her newly coloured tresses, the radio host wrote: "Love a colour top."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson posts snap of new house with Gorka Marquez!

It isn't the first time this week that Gemma has mixed up her hair game. The former Hollyoaks star seriously upped the stakes for the BRITs on Tuesday, when she made the choice to get a feathery fringe cut in. The doting mum took to Instagram on Tuesday night to debut her new look, sharing a video of herself sitting in the back of a car with the caption: "When @cintalondon does your hair and makeup for the BRITs and you have a minute fringe."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson has changed her hair in a major way – and we love it

Gemma shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals baby Mia's impressive new skill

Gemma later shared another photo of herself on the night, and revealed that her stunning hair and makeup looks had been created in the toilets! Beneath a glamourous photo of herself at the star-studded ceremony, to which Gemma wore a chic, navy dress by Rag and Doll, the 35-year-old wrote: "Thank you @cintalondon for sorting my face & Barnet literally in a loo backstage!"

Despite her less-than-glamorous dressing room situation, Gemma's fans still thought she looked flawless, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. One wrote: "Stunning," while another sweetly added: "I wish I could look that good after getting ready in the loo! Or anywhere for that matter!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.