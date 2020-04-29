Meghan Markle participated in a motivational Zoom call recently, and the mother-of-one was sporting a brand new look. Meghan is normally seen with her hair in her signature bun style or loose, but this time opted for a half-up, half-down look, and she totally nailed it!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex praised one of her patronage's for adapting their work during the coronavirus pandemic

The Duchess got in touch with one of her first four royal patronages over a Zoom call to thank the charity for their "amazing work they're doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic." Meghan jumped on a video call from her and Prince Harry's new home in Los Angeles, with the team from Smart Works, an organisation which helps women into the workforce through job interview training and provides clients with outfits for those interviews.

MORE: Meghan Markle surprises one of her charity's clients during motivational Zoom call

Meghan looked beautiful!

MORE: Meghan Markle’s royal blue Roland Mouret dress is in the sale

The mum-of-one, who was wearing her burgundy sweater from Joseph and a £135 Edge of Ember necklace, spoke to one of the charity's clients about her upcoming internship during the call on 27 March. During the session, the Duchess praised her for being "such a beacon of hope" and "focusing on getting through this". Meghan wished the young woman luck at the end of the call and spoke of her pride at being Smart Works' patron.

Meghan said: "It's been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."

She added: "It's a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it's all about. I've been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.