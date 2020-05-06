Lorraine Kelly has shared a very relatable beauty dilemma with her followers after one Good Morning Britain viewer sent her a tweet about her hair looks on the show recently. Responding to a message that read: "Lorraine I want to cut your fringe!" she replied: "I know Suzanne - it's getting desperate - I miss @MaleekaRobb!" Of course, most stars are without their usual glam squads for television at the moment, so we're not surprised Lorraine is pining for her hairdresser like the rest of us!

Lorraine says she's "desperate" to cut her fringe

Maleeka is Lorraine's hairdresser at salon Four London in Mayfair - and we bet the presenter usually heads there sharpish whenever she needs a fringe trim. For her on-screen appearances, the presenter usually works with her hair and makeup artist Helen Hand, who is also no longer able to style her for the show.

In fact, Lorraine did show off her cutting skills by sharing a video of herself giving her husband Steve and at-home trim back in April - so we reckon she could have a go at her fringe herself!

WATCH: Lorraine gave her husband a haircut in April

Wielding the clippers in the sweet video, she told the camera: "Week four of lockdown - things are getting pretty desperate, Steve's hair is really really long, so I've got these things. I've never done this before, but I'm going to attempt to cut his hair."

Lorraine has certainly been keeping viewers' spirits up with her positive attitude during her segment on Good Morning Britain each morning - with plenty sending her sweet messages to thank her for being such a constant during the lockdown. Here's hoping she will be reunited with her loyal fashion and beauty teams soon, but until then there's always the nail scissors…