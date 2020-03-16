Lorraine Kelly shows off gorgeous hair change - and vibrant co-ord from Emma Willis' Next collection It's another winning look for Lorraine...

Lorraine Kelly brightened up our day with an ultra-vibrant outfit on Monday, wearing a gorgeous head-to-toe red look for the Lorraine show. We just love this bold colour on the star! But that wasn't the only reason viewers were wowed by her lovely look - Lorraine also chose to style her usually loose brunette hair in a chic up-do. Plenty of fans sent the presenter their compliments, with one posting on her Instagram page: "Love your hair today," and another adding of her outfit: "Beautiful, red really suits you." We agree!

Lorraine rocked a chic updo hairstyle, and her vibrant red outfit

While Lorraine's hair and makeup are usually taken care of by stylist Helen Hand, her pretty new style was the work of Teri Atkinson-Fear, who stood in for Helen on Monday. She's a regular at ITV, and also works with the likes of Charlotte Hawkins, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh. She pinned Lorraine's shoulder-length hair into a twisted style, leaving her fringe and a few other wispy lengths loose.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's best outfits over the years

"Lorraine fancied a change, and we thought and updo would look nice with the neckline of her blouse," Teri told HELLO!. "I back-combed the hair and spritzed hairspray on the back-combed sections, then used Kirby grip pins to secure the back - plus bobby pins for the updo. I then blow-dried her fringe to finish the look and used hairspray to set the finished style." As for her favourite products? It was a mixture of Morrocanoil Dry Texture Spray, £17.45, and ghd's Final Fix Hairspray, £10.95.

Meanwhile, Lorraine took inspiration from fellow presenter Emma Willis with her outfit - wearing a tailored shirt and trousers from the star's popular Next collection. The tomato red co-ord is part of Emma's Spring edit, which launched in February. While the bright blouse costs £36, the flattering flared trousers come in at £42 - and of course, both can be worn separately and together. Lorraine teamed her look with co-ordinating Zara heels - matchy-matchy never looked so good!

Red Long Sleeve Blouse, £36, and Slim Flare Trousers, £42, Next

The morning presenter isn't the only famous face to support Emma's Next range - Amanda Holden also wrapped up in a chunky jumper from the collection recently. She teamed it with a beautiful satin skirt from Reiss, and of course, fans were in love with the look. Emma's must-have pieces tend to sell out fast, so hurry if you want to get the look yourself…

