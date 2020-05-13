Matt Willis just shaved off his entire beard - and you won't recognise him! The Busted star underwent a complete transformation

Matt Willis has surprised his fans after showing off his new beardless look on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The Busted star, who is married to presenter Emma Willis, appeared barely recognisable without his rugged beard. Addressing his clean-shaven look, he wrote: "Whoops… beard trimmer accident."

Matt Willis has shown off his new look

The post comes shortly after Matt celebrated this 37th birthday with his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His wife shared a photo showing the musician walking alongside their eldest daughter Isabelle. "Happy birthday @mattjwillis I love you and your Frozen backpack more than you will ever know..." she captioned the post.

Four days earlier, the couple marked their youngest daughter Trixie's fourth birthday. Taking to Instagram, proud mum Emma shared a rare photo of their daughter and wrote: "My little sausage is 4 years old today. I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she’s added to our lives is unimaginable. Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy... Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis."

Like the majority of parents, the couple have been home-schooling their children, with Emma previously posting a photo showing her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with son Ace being supervised by his dad. With pens, pencil cases and work sheets spread out in front of them, Ace and Isabelle certainly looked diligent in their studies. "Day 1… homeschooling," she wrote, adding a scared face emoji.

