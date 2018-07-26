Matt Willis just debuted a dramatic new look - and he's being compared to this unlikely TV presenter! The Busted singer is preparing for a special new role

Matt Willis looks like a new man after bleaching his hair for a new theatre role, and it's earned him comparisons to some very unlikely stars - Phillip Schofield and Tom Jones! The Busted star unveiled his new 'do in an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that he had dyed his hair to play Orin the dentist in the Little Shop of Horrors.

"I am your DENTIST!!! #littleshopofhorrors," Matt captioned the post showcasing his dramatic transformation, and it soon received lots of comments from his shocked fans. "Does that belong to @schofe?" one asked, referring to the This Morning presenter's hair. However, others suggested he looked more like another famous star. "Looking like Tom Jones," one wrote.

Even Matt admitted he has been surprised by how different he looks with his new hair colour, telling fans in an Instagram Stories video: "Have you seen this? I did this yesterday for Orin in the Little Shop of Horrors. I'm still getting used to it, I keep walking past mirrors and going, 'argh!' But yeah I'm not sure."

Matt will take on the role of Orin at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre between 3 August and 15 September. The dad-of-three's new role comes just weeks after he renewed his wedding vows with wife Emma to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

During an appearance on Tuesday's Lorraine, the musician opened up about why the couple decided to renew their wedding vows. "The day after we got married, Emma said to me, she was devastated that the wedding was over because she had planned it for such a long time," he explained to guest host Christine Lampard. "She was really upset and she said, 'We are coming back here in ten years and we are doing it all again!' I was, 'Alright, fine'."

He added: "I put it to the back of my mind. Every year she was 'Nine years left, eight years left' and then she was like, 'Party time!' and I was like, 'Oh we are doing this?' It was really fun. Stephen Mulhern did the ceremony. It felt like a roasting. I stood there and had the mickey taken out of me for 20 minutes. It was an amazing day." The celebrations, which took place at Rushton Hall, in Northamptonshire where the couple first tied the knot ten years ago, was attended by the likes of Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin as well as Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. McFly also performed at the wedding reception for the first time in two years.