Sarah Ferguson showcases stylish new hair look in latest lockdown photo

Sarah Ferguson has been getting creative with her hairstyles during the lockdown, and on Tuesday the mother-of-two revealed her most stylish one yet! Taking to Instagram, Prince Andrew's ex-wife shared a photo of herself sitting in her conservatory at home in Windsor, with her hair styled in a volume-heavy half-up do, complete with a pink floral headband. Over the past few weeks, Sarah has been enjoying getting creative with her hair accessories and has styled out a number of flower-themed designs. The headbands have gone down a treat with the star's fans too, and she has been receiving many compliments for them. "You can never go wrong with a flower crown," one wrote, while another added: "Love your hairband."

Sarah Ferguson looked lovely with a new hairstyle in her latest YouTube video

The royal has been doing her bit to entertain the nation's children during these uncertain times by reading a daily story on her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. Her stories have been a hit with many famous faces too, including Poppy Delevingne and Catherine Zeta-Jones – who commented on the royal's recent post about her reading Little Red: "Used to read this to Dylan and Carys, love it." Sarah has written a number of children's books over the years, including Ballerina Rosie, Budgie Goes to Sea, and Matthew and the Bullies.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper reveals new skill during lockdown

Sarah has been helping to keep children entertained during the lockdown

As well as reading stories, Sarah has also been sharing creative ideas for children to try at home. These have included making traffic light coloured sandwiches and, most recently, an edible necklace made out of sweets. The 60-year-old suggested on her YouTube channel that the necklaces would make a good birthday treat, and even wore a special birthday hat while making them on camera. Sarah has been very active in trying to keep people's spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, she has been organising and distributing food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country. Deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soup, toothbrushes and skincare products have reached frontline nurses and carers in Scotland and Wales as well as in London.

READ: Why Princess Charlotte could be the first royal to leave isolation

During the lockdown, Sarah has been kept company by daughter Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, who are currently staying at Royal Lodge. The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool. It is the home that Eugenie grew up in, and she even held her wedding reception there in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.