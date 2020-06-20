Gemma Atkinson shares surprising photo of grown-out roots during lockdown The former Hollyoaks star shared the snap on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson has shared a photo of her grown-out lockdown roots – and we can't get over how stylish her accidental new look is! Taking to Instagram, the former Hollyoaks star shared a snap of her dark roots, writing: "Actually starting to love my lockdown roots."

It seems the doting mum loves her darker tresses as much as we do! We wish our grown-out roots looked as good as Gemma's…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson cuts Gorka's hair in hilarious video

She might not have been able to visit the hairdresser lately, but the mother-of-one has certainly been making the most of her time in isolation with her partner, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, and their eleven-month-old daughter Mia.

Gemma's hair looks incredible!

The famous couple have been making the most of weeks spent cooped up at home by spending plenty of time in their impressive home gym working up a sweat.

But it hasn't all been blood sweat and tears. On Wednesday, Gemma and Gorka could be seen in their exercise studio filming what might just be their most hilarious video yet as they took a break from working out.

Dancing to the hit Pump It Up, the pair could be seen giving it their all as they effusively danced to the beat. And at one point, Gorka made Gemma laugh hysterically with his robot moves.

"When the @noccouk kicks in and you try to impress your girl… #stayathome #preworkoutdance #parents #nocco," he captioned the clip.

Their fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "You two are so funny." A second one remarked: "Hahaha! This is the best video on here."

"Absolute couple goals," said a third, whilst a fourth commented "Couples that dance together, stay together."

The happy couple is proof that workouts can be fun!

