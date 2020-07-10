Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden shows off envy-inducing hairstyle The journalist and the GMB host married in 2010

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden is one very happy lady! After months in lockdown, the journalist revealed she has finally been able to visit her hair salon.

The mum-of-one, who recently celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with the Good Morning Britain host, unveiled her gorgeous new hairstyle consisting of glossy ombre locks.

Admitting that she "ruined" her hair during lockdown, Celia wrote in the caption: "Only took three hours and a team of professionals to undo the damage I'd done with the kitchen scissors. Thanks @rickyandthe64 and @vickythearhair #salon64london."

"Oh happy hair day… let's never leave it this long again?" she later added.

Her brand new, envy-inducing look was met with much praise, with one follower writing: "Worth it, looks lovely and thick." Another remarked: "The colour is beautiful Celia." A third post read: "Absolutely beautiful."

Celia Walden showed off her new hair

The important visit comes a few weeks after she toasted her wedding anniversary in lockdown with Piers. To mark the occasion, Celia shared a throwback snap of the pair from their big day. "Once every century the perfect couple comes along and redefines the way other couples view love," she said. "We are totally not that couple. Happy 10th anniversary, Piers."

The couple recently enjoyed a date night

Meanwhile, Piers uploaded another photo showing himself and Celia strolling through the grounds of their venue, St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook, after their ceremony. "10 years ago today... I made an honest woman of Celia," he said. "And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy Anniversary to my considerably better half."

The lovebirds welcomed their daughter Elise, Celia's first child and Piers' fourth, a year after they tied the knot on 25 November 2011. Piers was previously married to ex-wife Marion Shalloe, with whom he shares three sons; Spencer, 26, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Bertie.

