Want a fringe like Normal People's Marianne? You might want to hold fire The coronavirus pandemic might put off our fringe-chopping plans…

If, like me, you were contemplating getting a fringe like Marianne in Normal People, you might want to put a pause on the idea before you get one chopped in. Why? Because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gorka Arraras, Head of Creative at Charles Worthington Salons, revealed that due to us all having to wear face masks for the foreseeable, a fringe might feel suffocating if you're not used to having one.

Normal People was the talk of lockdown

"Because the mask is going to cover fifty per cent of the face, people are going to find that they are very covered in between the hair and the mask - especially if you have a fringe. People might find it suffocating, therefore we are going to see more open hairstyles, where the hair is pushed out of the face, to be able to see the eyes more."

Gorka predicts that we might also be reaching for our Slip scrunchies, too! "Up-styles will take priority as people will naturally want to feel they can breathe, therefore cool messy updos are going to be key."

