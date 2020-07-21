Cat Deeley has stunned her fans by debuting her newest look. Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, the 43-year-old unveil her post lockdown hair transformation – and it's fair to say she looks totally gorgeous!

The mum-of-two appeared to trim her locks ever so slightly whilst going for a blonder hair colour. Earlier this month, Cat shared a snap from the salon with her roots covered in bleach, and teased: "Work in progress."

And then on Monday, the Birmingham-born star shared a series of videos with her newly-tinted tresses on full show as she revealed she was "back at work". Although, she is yet to confirm what her latest venture is.

Over the past few months, Cat has been making the most of her quality time with her children and has often shared sweet snaps of them all enjoying the great outdoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The presenter recently shared this snap from the salon

Cat and husband Patrick Kielty – who tied the knot back in 2012 – spend the majority of their time in LA, but returned to London before the lockdown was announced.

The pandemic has meant a more low-key summer than usual for the blonde beauty, who usually spends the season working on her hit reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance, which she has fronted for 14 years.

Last month, however, she shared the sad news that the 2020 series of the show would be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Cat unveiled her blonder hair

Posting a statement on Instagram, she wrote: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that due to the governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and for the health and safety of everyone involved in SYTYCD Fox have decided to cancel season 17.

"I want to thank ALL the many talented dancers who auditioned for us this year and we will all miss SYTYCD this summer!" She captioned the post with a broken red heart emoji.