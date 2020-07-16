Bradley Walsh shows off slick new haircut – and fans approve! The Chase star hasn't been on Instagram for almost three months

Bradley Walsh made his return to Instagram on Thursday after almost three months – and delighted fans with his slick new haircut.

The Chase star looked healthy and fresh-faced after his recent health scare, as he revealed the results of his new trim in a video.

Asking fans to vote for his show Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad – which has been nominated for a TV Choice Award – Bradley showed off a much sleeker 'do after no doubt letting it run wild in lockdown.

Sporting shorter sides with an almost quiff, the 60-year-old looked great as he said to his followers: "Good morning Instas, long time no speak. I hope you're all safe and well I really do. Apologies I haven't been on Instagram for such a long while, seriously I keep forgetting – I think it's age."

Captioning the clip, he added: "Hello Instas!!! I hope you are keeping safe and well. I just want to send lots of love to those of you on your own and maybe finding isolation tough. Please remember that you are loved! On other new Breaking Dad has been shortlisted for a TV Choice award!!! Barnes has shown me how to do the link and stuff so please please vote. Lots of love everyone and stay safe, Bradders XXX."

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been nominated for a TV Choice Award

Needless to say, his followers were quick to tell the TV star he had their vote, while others praised his return to the site. One wrote: "Fab to see you back Bradders, looking very good too, might I add." Another added: "Looking good Brad, I voted 100 times." While a third joked: "You look as though lockdown was a splendid holiday."

Earlier this month, Bradley revealed a health scare led him to drastically change his diet, including giving up alcohol and carbs. Chatting to The Sun, he explained: "I was a time bomb. I produce too much cholesterol. It’s a silent killer. My heart guy said, 'Look, Brad, you need to get fit.'

"I had a hang-up because my father, Daniel, died at the age of 59. I had it in the back of my mind that I just had to get past my dad’s age. So turning 60 was a bit of a milestone."

