Eamonn Holmes was forced to take matters into his own hands on Saturday as he revealed his brand new lockdown haircut. The This Morning presenter admitted he had to buy himself a nifty little gadget to trim his growing locks, after struggling to get his wife Ruth Langsford to help him. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Eamonn's hair is noticeably shorter thanks to the contraption, which is a comb with a built-in blade – genius! Captioning his smart new image, Eamonn wrote: "Lockdown locks. All my own work. It's a little comb with a blade in it. So far so good at keeping hair bulk down. Daily routine."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes pokes fun at Ruth Langsford's lockdown hairstyles

His followers were so impressed with the results, with many querying where they could purchase the comb. Sadly, Eamonn didn't share where it is from, but he did reveal that the back of his head may not look quite so sharp. When one follower suggested Ruth "do the back", Eamonn revealed: "That's the only flaw…. need to persuade her." When another said they were going to attempt to cut their partner's hair, Eamonn admitted Ruth wasn't as "supportive". He responded: "What a lovely supportive partner you are Naz. Mrs H ran a mile when asked to just trim the bits I couldn't see. So I found this, gave it a go and I'm pretty pleased."

Eamonn Holmes is very happy with most of his haircut

Earlier this week, Eamonn delighted fans once again when he shared an incredible photo of himself as a teenager in 1978 – and he has barely changed since his sixth form days! It's not often we see photographs of Eamonn as a lad, but his post certainly did not disappoint. In the caption, the doting dad wrote: "A classmate just sent me this. Part of St Malachy's College Sixth Form in 1978. I'm 18 and in there somewhere. But where?"

Can you spot Eamonn?

Needless to say, famous faces and fans alike were quick to spot Eamonn. Ruth wrote: "Bottom right obvs [sic]. So much hair!" Mollie King added: "Brilliant pic!" "Wow Mr Holmes that's so easy! You never change!" noted one fan, with another adding: "Front row on the end right side. You haven't changed much."

