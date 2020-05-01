Ruth Langsford had the best response to Eamonn Holmes poking fun at her lockdown hairstyles Watch the video...

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford are known for their banter on This Morning, and on Friday Eamonn took a friendly jab at Ruth's lockdown hairstyles! As the pair prepared to introduce their guest, comedian Barry Humphries - well-known for his alter-ego, Dame Edna - the newsreader couldn't help but poke fun at his wife and her at-home hairdos. See what he said in the video below…

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth has the best response to Eamonn's joke

Ruth was quick with her comeback, quipping: "And how would you describe your little thatch? There's blue tits nesting in there!"

MORE: All the celebrity long bob hair inspiration you need - for when lockdown is lifted!

In fact, fans have been loving Ruth's gorgeous laid-back hair looks, with the star wearing her hair up in pretty ponytails and top-knots while spending time at home. During one cooking video, her followers were quick to flood her with compliments on her hair change. "Love your hair up!" one said, while another wrote: "I think you look fab with your hair off your face." A third added: "Your hair looks lovely up Ruth!" We have to agree - sorry Eamonn…