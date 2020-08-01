Bruno Tonioli is known for his jet black hair, but when the Strictly star accepted an award at the TV BAFTAs on Friday, his hair was a bright shade of silver!

MORE: Why Bruno Tonioli could miss the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Appearing via Zoom, the award-winning dancer's silver locks almost stole the show when he accepted the Entertainment Programme award alongside judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, plus co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman shares exciting Strictly news

Needless to say, fans were surprised by Bruno's new look, and flocked to Twitter to express their delight at his appearance.

"Let's talk about Bruno Tonioli's incredible silver locks," wrote one, with another adding: "Your hair is flipping fabulous – please keep it."

MORE: Strictly star Bruno Tonioli announces major new career!

Fans loved Bruno's new look

MORE: Bruno Tonioli shares most hilarious half-nude Instagram photo yet

The 64-year-old was in his LA home, and was also incredibly suntanned – clearly Bruno has been lapping up the California sunshine throughout the lockdown period!

Accepting the award, Bruno gushed: "The biggest thank you goes to all of you our viewers, I tell you without you we will not be here, and I really hope to keep you entertained and happy for many years to come."

Tess could be heard saying: "Thank you so much BAFTA this is such an honour it's the second time we've won this award, and it's for the whole team who worked so hard."

As for Craig, he set off a confetti canon as he exclaimed: "Thank you darlings and thanks to you too Tess and Claudia, can I say ladies you two are simply fabulous."

Hosted by Richard Ayoade, the evening saw the Strictly cast join the likes of Normal People's Paul Mescal and Stacey Dooley at the awards, which were originally intended to be handed out on 17 May.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.