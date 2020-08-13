Nicole Kidman unveils sleek new hairstyle as she shares details of latest project The Big Little Lies star is currently in Australia with husband Keith Urban and their daughters

Nicole Kidman has been embracing her natural waves during lockdown, but now that she's in Australia, the Big Little Lies star has opted for a sleek new look. The actress took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself sporting pan-straight hair, which had been styled in a long, low ponytail. What's more, Nicole was sitting next to author Liane Moriarty, who wrote Nine Perfect Strangers, which the 53-year-old is turning into a TV adaptation for Hulu. The pair looked to be in a brainstorming meeting, and in the caption, the mother-of-four wrote: "We can’t wait to introduce you to #NinePerfectStrangers #LianeMoriarty."

Filming has already started for Nine Perfect Strangers. Photos have been published in the Daily Mail of trailers and filming cranes being set up in Bryon Bay. It has been reported that filming will run for nineteen weeks at luxury retreat SOMA – where the book is being brought to life.

Nicole Kidman unveiled a sleek new hairstyle while in Australia

Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine stressed-out people who escape to a wellness retreat, cut off from the outside world. The retreat is run by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha, the character that Nicole will be playing in the series.

Nicole has previously worked with Liane, having adapted her novel Big Little Lies into an award-winning two-series TV show, alongside Reese Witherspoon.

The Hollywood star had been embracing her natural waves during lockdown

The actress is no doubt happy to be spending time in her native Australia, where her mum and sister live. Nicole and husband Keith Urban arrived in Australia in July, along with their daughters Sunday and Faith, and have been staying at their home in New South Wales.

The 111-acre farmhouse previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions. Nicole took viewers on a tour around the property, and introduced them to the many animals they own – including alpacas.

Nicole with husband Keith Urban

The star revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace".

The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

Nicole finally reunited with her mum Janelle in July

While in Australia, the Undoing star has also been able to reunite with her family. In July, the actress shared a heartwarming photo of herself hugging her mum Janelle after eight months apart.

The picture, which was liked by many of her famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, was captioned: "Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma." [sic].

